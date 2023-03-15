Registered dietician Kelly Springer shares tasty products for National Nutrition Month

March is Nutrition Month and Kelly Springer tells us as a registered dietitian, she thinks it’s so fun to educate consumers on delicious products that are new and tasty!

Some of the products that you see here you might be familiar with, and others you may have never heard of! Kelly introduces us to them and health benefits they offer:

Tiger Nuts: “Aya” is another name for Tiger Nuts, which are neither a nut nor a tiger. Tiger Nuts are like nothing you’ve ever had before. Nutty and sweet chewy goodness you can’t get enough of! You can find Tiger Nuts on Amazon.

Odyssey Bars: ODYSSEY supports your digestive health with a little something called prebiotic fiber. These bars also contain all natural sugar and zero sugar alcohols. You can find them on Amazon and on the Odyssey website, https://odysseysnacks.com/collections

Hammons Black Walnuts: The Hammons Products Company mission is to lead and grow the Black Walnut nut industry, providing quality nut products and superior service, with the highest integrity in all we do. It is their family history to ensure that the hand-harvested and locally sourced black walnut finds its way to dinner tables across the country. You can find them at Walmart, Amazon and online at https://shop.black-walnuts.com/

E03: EO3 is the world’s first multi-nutritional Omega-3 Fruit Smoothie. We combined 1600mg of Omega-3 and 20g of complete protein with naturally-rich antioxidants from fruits and berries. One delicious EO3 fruit smoothie powers your body, heart and mind throughout the day. You can find them on Amazon and on their website https://drinkeo3.com/

Apples from NY: New York State is home to some of the country’s largest apple processors. So much of the juice, sauce and other apple products sold across the United States is made by companies with deep New York State roots. For more information go to https://www.applesfromny.com/

