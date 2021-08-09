Recipes for Life with Special Guests Zach Moss and Jess

Mercedes Wilson is joined by Buffalo Bills Running Back Zach Moss and Jess in this week's Recipes for Life. Zach and Jess talk about how cooking clean and healthy helps him during the football season.

This week's recipes where a healthy summer salad and lemon pepper salmon. Good company and peace are two things that Zack and Jess said are needed today. With all that we have going on right now, find the ones in your life that bring you peace and cause you to laugh until your belly hurts. Laughter is good medicine for the soul.