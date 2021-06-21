Recipes for Life with Mercedes Wilson – Mama Lampa’s Fried Rice
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 16:59:00-04
Mercedes Wilson is joined by AM Buffalo’s Emily Lampa to prepare a recipe. Emily says it is the first recipe her mom taught her. It is called Mama Lampa’s fried rice. It was passed down from her mom to her and Emily will pass it down to her daughters.
For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes by clicking here.
