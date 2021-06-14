Recipes for Life with Mercedes Wilson – Get better soup with Melanie

Mercedes Wilson is making a recipe with her friend Melanie. Melanie is doing something called Get Better Soup and she shares the story of the soup. Her mom was not feeling well and Melanie decided to make her soup. She says her mother was a little leery, because she is a little heavy handed with the spices. Mercedes says it’s spicy, but she can’t stop eating it.

Mercedes says Melanie is one other her breast cancer survivor sisters and is near and dear to her heart. This recipe is plant-based and Melanie explains why she uses the ingredients she does in this hearty soup.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes by clicking here.

