Recipes for Life with Mercedes Wilson – Apple pie

Today Mercedes Wilson prepares a recipe with her daughter Gabriella. The story behind the apple pie started with apple picking. Mercedes and her family went apple picking and Gabriella says they had a lot of extra apples and they didn’t know what to do with them. They decided to make apple pies. Gabriella says they were always reinventing it and making it better and better and people just loved it more. Mercedes asked what’s the best part of making the pies together and Gabriella says they got to spend almost every weekend together and it was fun until they started making to many. What’s the key to a good apple pie; what do you put on top? Drizzle some Caramel on top.

