Recipes for life with Mercedes Wilson

A new segment starts next week on AM Buffalo with Mercedes Wilson. It is called Recipes for life. What can you expect in this segment? Mercedes Wilson says food and conversation. She wants to get the story behind the food. Everybody has that one dish that means something to them, and she wants to learn that story because our community has some great stories.

Who is Mercedes Wilson? She says she is a mom of four, she is a wife, she is a breast cancer survivor. Mercedes says she was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 28 years old and it was the beginning of a lot of things for her. She says it changed the direction of life and she learned to appreciate a lot and learned to live in the moment and make memories with those that you love. This segment she says will not only mean a lot to the community but mean a lot to her.

You can also follow her on Facebook @Mercedes E Wilson

