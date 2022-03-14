Watch
Recipes for life – Tamara McMillan makes sweet potatoes and brussel sprouts

Posted at 7:13 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 19:13:26-04

Mercedes Wilson is joined by Tamara McMillan. Today she is making a delicious vegetarian recipe. Tamara says this an amazing quick comfort dish of sweet potatoes and brussel sprouts

Tamara is a speaker and owns her own company and says right now the thing we are really leaning in toward is this conversation about helping women. We’re a diverse group of women and helping one another navigate what’s next in our lives. Tamara says society tells us, social norms that women can’t do things together, that we are always competing with one another and never being collaborators so I created an online course based off my book, Liberation Now! Five Steps to Begin Realizing Your Dreams, and we come together and do just that, help one another navigate what’s next whether it be personal and or professional.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.

