Recipes for life – Sweet potato cupcakes with brown sugar cream cheese frosting

Mercedes Wilson is joined by Josh and Sam Vacanti. You may know Josh who was on The Voice last season. Today they are making sweet potato cupcakes with brown sugar cream cheese frosting.

Josh says food has always been a love language for them and they always loved cooking. From the beginning of their relationship, they would watch cooking shows together and they saw someone make sweet potato cupcakes. He thought that sounded so good and it was one of the first recipes they made together. Josh says it was a hit with their families and they would make it for family get-togethers.

Sam says it is a crowd pleaser. She made them for her bridal shower, and everyone likes them.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.

