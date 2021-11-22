Recipes for life – Sweet and savory seafood

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend Lynn who is making brown sugar and soy salmon. Lynn has served our country. Mercedes asked Lynn, when you think of serving our country as a woman who served what comes to your mind? Lynn says in the beginning it was absolute crazy fear and then as you go on you need this family like no other. She says you have your blood family that you rely on love and trust and you have this new family that you absolutely immediately love and trust and so to me you have to be loyal. Lynn says she has remained true to her word and stayed loyal with the people I work with because without that loyalty and that trust you really have nothing.

