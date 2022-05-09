Recipes for life – Summer salsa

Today Mercedes Wilson is joined by her friend Kelly Miller who is making a summer salsa. Kelly says she picked this dish because of where she works. She says she works at Glen Copack Manufacturing which is part of the Arc of Chemung-Schuyler, and we help folks who make great dishes, get those into a bottle and into the market.

Kelly says she started working at the Arc after finishing up one job career and wanted something with a little more meaning to it. Being in Watkins Glen she knew what some of the things that the Arc did and she wanted to be a part of that, so that’s what she did in the business service part of it. Kelly says they provide great training, they support people with disabilities so everybody in our business services is integrated; we have people that work with disabilities right along side people without disabilities to provide a job for them, training, and if they want to go out into the community they have that opportunity too so, along with volunteering and then we have other programs that we do with people we help support with disabilities.

Mercedes says this dish means something to Kelly because her job means something to her, because the people that she serves means something to her and says Kelly embodies what Recipes for Life is all about, Arc embodies what Recipes for Life is all about.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.