Recipes for Life - Steak with collard greens and cha cha relish

Today Mercedes Wilson prepares a recipe with her dad. It is steak with collard greens and cha cha relish. Mercedes’ dad says that greens were a staple growing up. His mom always had a big garden and that’s where he got his green thumb. In his family’s recipe for greens there were only four ingredients added to the greens, salt. pepper, vinegar and salt pork. He says the salt pork flavors the greens.

Mercedes says she never heard of the cha cha relish until her dad mentioned it. He says his mom would use orange peppers, red peppers, green peppers, and she would dice up jalapenos and a couple of other hot peppers and sometimes she would put some cabbage into it. After you cook the greens you top it off with the cha cha relish.

Mercedes says this is what this is all about. Find someone you love and do something where you can make memories because that is one of the recipes for life.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes by clicking here.

