If you really can’t cook but you want to make your family think you can, Mercedes Wilson’s friends at Niagara County Produce has an answer for you. She is joined by Antonious from Niagara County Produce and he brought spinach Florentine which out of a pork loin. He shows us how to make this simple but delicious recipe and it only takes about 25 – 30 minutes to make.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.