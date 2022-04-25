Watch
Recipes for life – Savory galette with mushrooms, leeks and goat cheese

Today Mercedes Wilson is joined by her friend Alexa who is making a savory galette with mushrooms, leeks and goat cheese. When asked why goat cheese Alexa says, goat cheese is a wonderful canvas; it is mild but tart and tangy so it pairs well with the savory mushrooms and savory leeks and balances everything out with the herbs and it’s just really good.

Alexa is the cofounder, along with her husband, of Eat Off Art. They are a creative design agency that focuses on changing the narrative from a starving artist to a thriving artist

For more information about Eat Off Art go to eatoffart.com

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.

