Watch
AM Buffalo

Actions

Recipes For Life: Peyton's Hawaiian Cookie Recipe

Mercedes Wilson chats with Peyton and his mom about their favorite cookie recipe
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 20:21:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In this episode of Recipes For Life, Mercedes Wilson welcomes Peyton and his mom to her kitchen. They share with Mercedes their favorite cookie recipe - "Hawaiian Cookies."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United