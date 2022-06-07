BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In this episode of Recipes For Life, Mercedes Wilson welcomes Peyton and his mom to her kitchen. They share with Mercedes their favorite cookie recipe - "Hawaiian Cookies."
Recipes For Life: Peyton's Hawaiian Cookie Recipe
Mercedes Wilson chats with Peyton and his mom about their favorite cookie recipe
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 20:21:34-04
