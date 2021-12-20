Recipes for life – Paul’s dressing recipe

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend from Paul, a teacher in Buffalo. Paul is making dressing or stuffing. Paul says this is Recipes for life and there was a season in my life where my first wife passed away and my children were grieving. He says the holidays were coming up, we were a little nervous and I said ‘oh my goodness, I’m never going to be able to make the dressing’ and then it hit me, ‘you know the recipe, make it’ so I put together what I knew. I started making dressing for the holidays. He says we have a very large extended family and so now I am the dressing maker for our families because I decided the recipes for life, we were not going to stay in the place we were at.

Mercedes says the holidays can be a rough time for a lot of people. Our thoughts and prayers are with people who may be going through a rough time for the holiday season. She says Paul can relate and a lot of us can relate to that. Paul says you can’t stay in the place you are at. He says you have to recognize the place you’re at, but you have to go on and holidays will still come, there are more holidays so therefore we decided to make this, and this is one of the traditions we make in our family. Paul says he is remarried to a beautiful wife and we have three children together. He says to make memories; if anything has taught us that if we made it through 2020, make memories, live for the day, have gatherings and food is a great place to start.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.