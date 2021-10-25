Recipes for life – Owl rice cakes with Explore and More

Mercedes Wilson is with Joanna from Explore and More Museum. Joanna shows us how to make owl rice cakes. They look beautiful, they’re fun to make and they are tasty too.

Joanna says at Explore and More they are all about play and learning and putting the fun into things. This is something that families, care takers, parents, and kids can do together at home. It is a healthy snack so not only is it fun to make, you can get creative with it and you can talk about the benefits of healthy eating as you go along.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.