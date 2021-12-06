Recipes for life – Mrs. T’s Cincinnati style chili

Mercedes Wilson is with Alisa Tucker and Stephen Tucker and today’s recipe is for Mrs. T’s Cincinnati style chili. This recipe originated back to the 1920’s when two brothers came over as immigrants from Macedonia, and Stephen says we have been enjoying it ever since. Alisa says we love this recipe because it reminds us of home.

The chili goes over pasta. Stephen says with the chili over pasta it is a two-way and if you want to get fancy with it you can add cheese and make it a three-way and then onions to make it a four-way.

Stephen says it is more of a sauce as opposed to a traditional chili. He says when I was doing my research and my history on it, traditional chili is more of a stew so with Cincinnati style it is more of a sauce and you can add it multiple different food items to enhance the flavor or those items.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.