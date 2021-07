Craig Pridgen joins Mercedes Wilson to make his mama’s red rice. He says all of the men in his family have been taught to cook and he says that is important. His great grandmother, whom they call mama, made sure the men in the family knew how to cook and this is one of the dishes that she cooked in the kitchen. This delicious meal is all made in just a one pot.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.