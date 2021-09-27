Recipes for life – Making pastelillos and coquito

Today Mercedes Wilson is joined by her friend Carmen. Carmen shows us an easy to make recipe for Pastelillos. When asked what the pastelillos mean to her, Carmen says they are her roots, her family, her people, her heart, her language. Carmen was born and grew up in Puerto Rico and her parents used to make the pastelillos at home. You can make the patelillos with meat, chicken,cheese or seafood pastelillos. She likes this recipe because it takes you back home where the water is, the beach, the coconuts and the music is. Carmen also shares the recipe for a drink called coquito.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.

