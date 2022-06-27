Recipes for life – Mac and cheese cake

Today Mercedes Wilson is celebrating her 50th episode of Recipes for Life. She is joined by her friend Melissa from Melymel Sweets and Melissa is making her famous Mac and Cheese, but this mac and cheese recipe is a sweet treat.

Melissa says she got started back in college. She got a job got a job in a bakery and that’s where she learned the fundamentals of cake decorating. Once she graduated .she says, “I got up into my career but I still dabbled in it on the side so I still did it for friends and family and I always loved to learn new techniques and then as a stay-at-home mom of three boys for ten years I did it a lot more.”

Melissa says, “My family has been so supportive, and they are extremely proud of me. They always encouraged me to pursue this, I never thought never thought it was a viable option, I was afraid and they knew how much I loved it and it really does bring me lots of comfort and relaxation when I work. It’s definitely my creative outlet.”

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.