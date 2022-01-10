Recipes for Life – Linda’s peanut butter delight pierogi

Mercedes Wilson is with Linda Lund. Linda is making peanut butter delight pierogi. Why did she choose this recipe to prepare? Linda says to Mercedes, when we spoke on the phone we talked about doing a type of pierogi that children can do with their mom’s or their parents and the first thing I thought about was peanut butter and jelly because what kid doesn’t love peanut butter and jelly. She says she started making pierogi with her family since she could walk so she says we were probably about three or four when we first started making them and our family still gets to gets together every holiday and we get a group of friends and that’s our tradition.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.

