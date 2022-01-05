Recipes for life – Kyria’s yams

Mercedes Wilson is with Kyria and he is making yams. Kyria says this recipe came from his grandmother and says she has since past and he is carrying on the tradition. Mercedes says she can hear Al Green in her head and Kyria says when you are cooking it you have to have the Al Green, you got to have the O’Jays, the Temptations, you got to have Motown, all of that and you have to be dancing and cooking and getting the love when you cutting that stuff up because if you don’t the love doesn’t get into the food.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.

