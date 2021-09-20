Recipes for life – Joe Taylor is in the kitchen with Mercedes Wilson

Today Mercedes Wilson is joined by Joe Taylor, cruiserweight USA champion. Mercedes says she is nervous because normally people cook for her, but Joe says he doesn’t cook so she had to cook for Joe. Joe says he is from Lockport, New York and the son of a legend. He says his father means the world to him. He passed away when Joe was 26. Now ten years later, Joe says everything he wanted in life it seems like I am doing it. All our dreams are coming true, He says his father was a legend in Lockport and he so calls himself a son of legend. Joe is the number one kickboxer in the USA and North American champion.

Mercedes says Joe is not a big lobster fan, so she is taking him out of his comfort zone with her dish. She made her lobster pasta that her family loves. She threw some lobster, linguini noodles, some broccoli and some cool but simple spices. Joes says it is delicious and amazing

