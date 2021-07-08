Recipes for life – How to build a charcuterie board

Mercedes Wilson is joined by Suzanne Cross, owner of A Board Above. She shows us how to create charcuterie board. Suzanne says the first thing is you want to have a few types of cheeses. She likes to add a soft cheese, a semi soft cheese and a hard cheese. It gives people an option to choose from. Next would be to add your cured meats, so Genoa salami or dried salami which she says are great on boards and then she adds some pepperoni, and some prosciutto. Suzanne says anywhere from three to four meats and up to six cheeses for your charcuterie board. Suzanne comes from a long line of chefs and artists and feels she has both in her. She says she likes to add a lot of color and then balance it out a little. Suzanne says you always want to have a little dried fruit in there and just play with the colors a little. You can play around with how you position things as well. This board took Suzanne about 15 minutes to create.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.

