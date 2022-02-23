Recipes for life – Ed Borzillieri’s meatballs

Mercedes Wilson is joined by Ed Borzillieri. Today he is making meatballs.

He says he gets his love of food from his parents. They were both always cooking and he says as soon as we could reach the stove, they taught us all how to cook and it was all wonderful smells, wonderful cooking,

What does food do for people and families? Ed says it brings everyone together; it’s a time to sit at the table and eat and leave all your troubles and worries behind and have just have a nice warm time to love on each other; that’s the way I see it.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.