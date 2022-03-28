Recipes for life – Dr. Keli Luchey’s black eyed peas with a side of rice recipe

Mercedes Wilson is joined by her friend Dr. Keli Luchey. She is making black eye peas with a side of rice.

Mercedes Wilson says black eyed peas are a really strong staple in the African American family. When do you traditionally eat black eye peas? Dr. Luchey says traditionally, you can’t bring in a new year without having black eyed peas; it is a sign of good luck. Also, she says any holiday whether it is Thanksgiving, even Christmas, Easter, any Sunday dinner, 4th of July and I think it is becoming more common because more families are incorporating black eyed peas, even in salads.

