Recipes for life – Delicious ice cream treats

Today Mercedes Wilson is with her friend Lisa and they are talking all about ice cream. Lisa says there’s nothing more fun than ice cream to gather people together. Now that we can gather together again, we can do a party split with our families. Lisa demonstrates how to make a giant party split.

Lisa says if that’s not fun enough they are going to go to ice cream sundaes in beach pails or you can put them on frisbees. She says think of the kids. You can put crushed graham crackers around it to make it look like sand, you can make beach water and you can use Teddy Grahams with gummy life savers around them and gummy mermaids for the water.

You can even have ice cream for breakfast. Lisa takes some vanilla ice cream and put it on top of pancakes and then tops it off with some strawberries. Lisa says one of her favorites things to do is to add ice cream to her coffee, or you can add ice cream to orange juice to make floats.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.

