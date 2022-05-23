Recipes for life – Comfort food - Mama’s red rice

Mercedes says, “For many of us food is comfort, and our community needs a lot of comfort right now. So, for the next few weeks I’ll be focusing on comfort food, you know food that fills your belly and your soul.” Today Mercedes Wilson is joined by her friend Craig who is making Mama’s red rice.

Mercedes wanted to know what this dish means to Craig. He says all of the men in his family have all been taught to cook. Craig says, “My great grandmother who we called mama, made sure the men in the family knew how to cook and this is one of the dishes she cooked in the kitchen and this is a one pot meal so you can get everything done.”

If life is a big bowl of ingredients and you had to add an ingredient to make life good, what would it be? Craig says it would be salt because the bible tells us we should be the salt of the earth and salt is something that is underused. Salt has so many purposes, salt’s actual intended purpose is to extract out flavors and our job on this earth should be to extract out flavors and extract out the best that is in people.”

