Today Mercedes Wilson is joined by her friend Kristen. Mercedes says it is Bill’s season and there is no way she could let the month of October without honoring our breast cancer survivors. Mercedes shares that she had breast cancer at the age of 28 and this is something near and dear to her heart. Kristen demonstrates an easy way to make a charcuterie board. For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.
Recipes for life – Breast cancer awareness and Buffalo Bills themed charcuterie board
Posted at 7:07 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 19:08:02-04
