Recipes for life – Breakfast Burrito from Sourced Market and Eatery

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and today Mercedes Wilson is creating a breakfast burrito with a little help from Martha and Katie at Sourced Market and Eatery. Mercedes says at Sourced these ladies are the minds behind all of the dishes that are served there and it’s a family-owned business.

Martha says there are seven kids in the family and each one of the kids plays a role in Sourced because we have our market where we sell fresh produce and three of our brothers own a farm together and the crops that they actually grow on the farm, like, around the corner from the market are sold at Sourced and we even use a lot of those in some the specials we do, in the food we make in the kitchen.

In the burrito recipe they are using all local ingredients so you can purchase all the ingredients in their market part of the business.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.