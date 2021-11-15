Recipes for life – Breakfast and lunch on the go

Mercedes Wilson is with one of her good friends Ashley Ramsey. Mercedes is a breast cancer survivor and she met Ashley right out of chemotherapy. She says she remembers walking into the gym and they asked her if there is a specific trainer she wanted to work with and Mercedes says she wanted the short one with the arm muscles and that’s the arm joke they have going her. Ashely and Mercedes have been working together for over ten years.

Mercedes says Ashley is the queen of quick, easy meals. Ashley shows us how to make a Greek salad in a jar that you can make ahead of time and take with you for lunch. For breakfast she makes a chia seed pudding. Chia seeds are really high in fiber and antioxidants, proteins, and they area all around great and this on the go breakfast is delicious.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.