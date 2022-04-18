Recipes for life – Annette’s Golabki (stuffed cabbage rolls) for Dyngus Day

Today is Dyngus Day and Mercedes Wilson’s friend Annette is making Golabki or stuffed cabbage rolls. Annette says Golabki is a traditional Polish dish. It is made with cabbage, ground meat seasoning and rice.

Annette was born in Poland and her kids are first generation born here and she says this is pretty much a staple dish in Poland. She goes on to say I grew up eating this and my mother still makes it and I want to continue that tradition with my kids.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.