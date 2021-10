As you know it is apple season and Mercedes Wilson is excited to have Amy on with a recipe for apple crisp. This a recipe she does with her family. Amy says she has a

husband and two girls ages 12 and 14 and as the girls get older that family time gets harder. She says apple picking has been their thing since they were very young. They go every year and when they get back Amy makes apple crisp and they enjoy it together.

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.