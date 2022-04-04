Recipes for life – A New Zealand pavlova

Mercedes Wilson is joined by 43 North winner Rebecca Brady who is showing us how to make a delicious dessert, a New Zealand pavlova. She tops off her dessert with roasted seeds from her company Top Seedz.

Rebecca says she has great memories of this dish growing up in New Zealand. She says Christmas in New Zealand is in the summer, so this is our dessert that we serve Christmas day with all the summer fruits on top; it’s just a great big dessert to share so when you have your ten or fifteen family members over for Christmas Day you know you’ve got the dessert nailed. Rebecca says it’s nice to have with a glass of wine or a cup of coffee.

Rebecca moved here in 2015 and she started a business making roasted seeds and crackers. She says, it has really taken off and I love the combination of good food, nutrition; it’s a healthy snack and people seem to love it.

For more information on Top Seedz go to topseedz.com

For today’s recipe visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes.