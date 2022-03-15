Recipe ideas for National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month. If you are looking for some delicious ways to get motivated about healthy eating, we have you covered with some recipe ideas from Shaw’s Simple Swaps.

Liz Shaw, registered dietician Shaw Simple Swaps has teamed up with the Egg Nutrition Center and POM Wonderful. They are two kitchen staples she keeps in the house year-round. She says they easily fit in a balanced diet, and it is something the entire family can enjoy.

Liz says eggs are filled with nutrition especially in the yokes, so I highly encourage all families out there make sure you are eating the yokes because that’s where the majority of the vitamins and minerals are found. She says 20 years of data that Harvard looked at actually reaffirmed that eating eggs cam be associated with a great eating pattern.

She says she always hears people say they can’t have juice that you have to eliminate juice, but she says you do not have to. Actually, Liz says POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is literally a kitchen staple year-round because it is filled with antioxidants. It has no added sugars, fillers or preservatives.

For more information and the recipes go to shawsimpleswaps.com

