Read to Succeed Buffalo is looking for tutors and mentors

Read to Succeed Buffalo believes that through exposure to high quality, intentional, literacy instruction and literacy-rich environments all children can achieve success.

Experience Corps is an intergenerational, evidence-based 1:1 tutoring/mentoring program of the AARP Foundation that provides literacy intervention to students in grades PreK-3rd who are

below grade-level in reading. Read to Succeed Buffalo, the local program partner of the AARP Foundation, harnesses the social

capital of local retirees by training and deploying them to Tutor/Mentor students who are below grade level in reading in Buffalo City Schools.

For more information, please visit readtosucceedbuffalo.org/.