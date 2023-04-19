Read to Succeed Buffalo is looking for tutors and mentors

Read to Succeed Buffalo believes that through exposure to high quality, intentional, literacy instruction and literacy-rich environments all children can achieve success.
Experience Corps is an intergenerational, evidence-based 1:1 tutoring/mentoring program of the AARP Foundation that provides literacy intervention to students in grades PreK-3rd who are
below grade-level in reading. Read to Succeed Buffalo, the local program partner of the AARP Foundation, harnesses the social
capital of local retirees by training and deploying them to Tutor/Mentor students who are below grade level in reading in Buffalo City Schools.
For more information, please visit readtosucceedbuffalo.org/.
Posted at 7:53 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 19:53:03-04
