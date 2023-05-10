Raw Buffalo Strong Conversations

The surviving family members of 5-14 sat down with our Taylor Epps to talk about the Tops tragedy one year later. AM Buffalo chatted with Taylor about the time they spent together.

"The conversations were very raw," Taylor says, "They are forced to think differently of life and how they walk every single day."

How are families doing? They tell us it is a hard question to answer. The short answer is, "As well as expected." They feel like they are stuck in the same cycle.

Some families are channeling their grief into activism while others are focused on keeping the legacy of their loved one alive. And some days, they just can't do it. They want to talk about being black in Buffalo. They want to talk about moving forward and the fear of racism, and how they can help promote change. And they want to see Jefferson Avenue look different.

Channel 7 will be airing two Buffalo Strong Conversations.

Taylor Epps will speak to the victims' families Thursday night at 7 pm.

And our conversation with community members airs Friday night at 7 pm.

We will re-air Buffalo Strong Conversations with community members on Sunday morning May 14th at 7am and the conversations with the victims families on Sunday, May 14th at 7pm.

