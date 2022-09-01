Raising awareness to psoriasis

Psoriasis is a serious skin disease, it can have a significant impact on all aspects of life , from day-to-day decisions about what to wear, activities to participate in, and social interactions. It also affects people in ways that may be unexpected, physically, mentally, and emotionally. Plaque psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, immune-mediated skin disease that may occur anywhere on the body and affects more than nine million people in the United States. The majority of individuals with psoriasis develop “plaques,” or raised, red areas of skin covered with a silver or white layer of dead skin cells.

Talking about psoriasis with others can be difficult and even embarrassing, but it’s important to have open, honest conversations with your dermatology specialist, family and friends to build a support network. It’s also crucial to tell your dermatology specialist about all the ways psoriasis impacts you ,both physically and mentally,because there are many treatment options and resources available. Understanding the full impact of the disease allows dermatology specialists to determine the best course of action to care for each person individually.

The educational campaign, Expose Psoriasis, aims to raise awareness about the physical and emotional impact of plaque psoriasis and encourage these conversations so people living with the disease can receive the appropriate treatment, care, and support that they need.

