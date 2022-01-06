Putting physical activity into your life

Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, American Heart Association medical expert says at this time in this time of year, it’s really important to think about what one can do to be a little healthier. He says we are on the back end of the pandemic and the front end of the holiday season and Teddy and I would agree that incorporating physical activity into your life; adding it back in would be a really great thing. He says the important thing is to have the attitude that you want to do that and then take the steps, small steps to incorporate physical activity into your life.

Why physical activity? Dr. Sanchez says physical activity is the key to a longer, healthier, happier life. He says it is also the key to heart health, it’s the key to physical health overall, preventing all kinds of cardiovascular disease and other diseases but what people don’t recognize is that physical health and physical activity is also great for our brain health. It improves our disposition, it helps reduce that stress that we are experiencing because of the pandemic, going back to work, our kids, the holidays, and it also helps ward off some of the more serious illnesses like depression so physical activity critically important.

