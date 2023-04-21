PurpleStride Walk to help end pancreatic cancer

The Western New York affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is inviting the community to come together to participate in PanCAN PurpleStride®. The walk is on Saturday April 29th at Buffalo Riverworks. PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

PurpleStride Western New York is one of 60 events taking place across the country on April 29.

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 12 percent. It is also the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in America. In 2023, more than 64,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and more than 50,000 will die from the disease – including approximately 3000 New Yorkers.

To register for free, donate, or learn more about PurpleStride Western New York, visit https://purplestride.org/wny.

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

