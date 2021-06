Emily talks with Derek Hough about the Purina One 28 Day Challenge. Purina One has been supporting shelters for years. Derek says for every new person who signs up for the challenge between now and August 31st, Purina One will donate one dollar to the Pet Finder Foundation, up to $28,000 to waive adoption fees at shelters and rescue groups to further their mission to help these animals find their forever homes.

If you want to learn more about the challenge visit purinaone.com/adoptablepets