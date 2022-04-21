Products to help you live a greener life

Watch
Earth Day is tomorrow, and lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some products that help you live a more sustainable life.

First is a supplement that comes in eco-friendly packaging. Limor says Hum nutrition is a vitamin brand that helps you look and feel great with critically proven nutrients for key concerns like belly bloating, stress, poor sleep and breakouts. She says by the end of 2022 all the bottles will be made from 100% prevented ocean plastic.

Now let’s talk cleaner hair care. Limor says the Garnier Whole Blends shampoo bars have plastic-free packaging and lasts up to 40 washes. It is formulated with 94% plant-based ingredients. The bars are blended without silicones, soap, preservatives and dyes.

For more information go to limor.tv

