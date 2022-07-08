Preparing for the Taste of Buffalo

Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson are at Niagara Square where preparation is going on for the Taste of Buffalo this weekend.

Luke Baecker, chair for the Taste of Buffalo 2022 says, “Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue will close at noon for inbound traffic and at 5pm for outbound traffic and that’s when we pop up the tents for all the restaurants and starting tomorrow morning, all the restaurants will bring their equipment in.”

Luke says one of his favorite parts of the Taste of Buffalo is “just seeing the magic of the Taste of Buffalo. Everybody coming in from all over Erie County, Niagara County and we have people come in from out-of-state that come home for this event every year. He goes on to say let’s celebrate all these restaurants and wineries that have participate, that we have in our backyard. These restaurants have all been hit by hard times these last two plus years and we are here to promote them and be there for them. So, let’s support all these great restaurants and wineries.”

TOPS has partnered with the Taste of Buffalo for 19 years. Luke says “TOPS is always out there in the community. They do so much for the community wherever they are, especially in Buffalo.”

This year you will see QR codes throughout the event that is going to help support the 514 Survivor’s Fund. You can scan the QR code with your phone to make a donation.

Luke says this year they are trying to go more-green so the festival guide will be digital. You can go to TasteofBuffalo.com to see the festival guide.

Kathy Sautter from TOPS Supermarkets is stepping in with Emily and Mercedes. She says this their 19th years being the presenting sponsor for the Taste of Buffalo, and they are proud of it. She shows us a small sampling of what they will have at the Taste of Buffalo. It includes a chicken sandwich, and their healthy option is a chicken salad and save some room for their Chantilly lace cupcake. It even has edible pearls on it. All the proceeds from their tent and prize wheel will go to Camp Good Days WNY.

One of the restaurants you will se at the Taste of Buffalo is Dirty Bird Chicken-n-Waffles. Raul parker, owner says this is the biggest event of the year for them and this is the 6th or 7th year they have participated.

The Dirty Bird will be serving fried chicken tacos, their boss chicken sandwich and their award-winning chicken and waffles on a stick which is a fan favorite. Their healthy option is the skinny bird grilled chicken wrap.

Raul says, “Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors and it’s really good to see people getting back to normal after the pandemic, so we are excited for everything that entails. It’s a lot of work but you meet a lot of new people and that’s what it boils down to.”

For more information visit TasteofBuffalo.com