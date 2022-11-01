Post Halloween dental care

Dr. Jackie Szczupakowski at Maple Glen Dentistry to talk about dental health after all those Halloween sweet treats! She says the worst candies are the sour candies, gummy candy and long-lasting candy like suckers so it is really about minimizing those kind of bad candies and stick with things like chocolate that we all love.

Dr. Szczupakowski says, “Taking care of your teeth is really just going to be minimizing those gummy candies that can really to stick to the teeth, the sour candy that is going to change your saliva and lead to decay and cavities and then really those long-lasting suckers can bathe your teeth in sugar all day so we kind of want to stay away from those.”

Some tips she has for us who like to eat those kinds of candies are the same tips for brushing your teeth all the time. She says, “When you are brushing you want to really brush those biting surfaces where you have those unique grooves in the teeth, so making sure you’re not just brushing the sides of the teeth, you are getting into those grooves, making sure you are going in small circles so you can remove all that gummy candy and also make sure you are brushing your tongue so that you can remove any of that residue that tends to kind of hang out when you eat all that candy.”

Some general tips she has is everything is about moderation so having candy in any moderation is okay. She says it is really about maintaining your teeth over time, making sure you see your dentist at least every six months, having a check-up and getting x-rays to check in between the teeth to make sure there is any decay starting there and if there is, then catching it when it is small so they don’t tend to become bigger problems.

For more information visit mapleglenfamilydentistry.com