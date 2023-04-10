Watch Now
Polish Dancers and a visit from the Pulaski princess and countess

On this Easter Monday the focus is on Polish heritage and celebration. Joining us on AM Buffalo was the Pulaski Princess, Justina Kowaleski and Countess Devner-Bianca Kazmierczak.

The Pulaski Princess and Pulaski Countess represent the General Pulaski Association, Inc. and serve as a cultural ambassador at various events throughout the year including, but not limited to Polish Flag Day, Pulaski Day, Christmas celebrations, Dyngus Day, community events and Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival. The highlight of the year is leading the Pulaski Parade in September.

As we celebrate Dyngus Day we are entertained by the Krakowiaky Dancers from the Eugenia Dance Studio. Happy Dyngus Day everyone.

