Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics New York

Very soon you could be “Freezin’ for a Reason!” The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraising event for Special Olympics New York. It is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, schools and businesses to support Special Olympics New York athletes by jumping into frigid bodies of water across New York State.

Erica Raepple, senior director of development, western region and Bradley Kingston, student participant joined us on AM Buffalo to tell us about this great fundraiser.

December 2nd is for students to participate in the polar plunge and December 3rd everyone is invited to participate. Erica says that over 500 students are registered right now. She says they will be giving away two $1,000 scholarships and raffling off one $500 scholarships, with their friends at First Student.

To register for the polar plunge go to PolarPlungeNY.org/Buffalo.

