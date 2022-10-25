Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of New York

Erica Raepple, Senior Director of Development for Special Olympics of New York, joined the AM Buffalo crew this morning. The Buffalo Polar Plunge is the largest fundraising event for Special Olympics NY. All of the funds raised stay here in WNY to assist the 2,600 local Athletes they serve. Special Olympics NY does not charge their Athletes or caregivers to train or compete in the 22 Olympic style sports offered. We have a two-day Polar Plunge, December 2nd for high schools and younger and December 3rd for the general public.

Ava Johnston from North Tonawanda High School has raised over $6,000.00 thus far and they are only one of the 50 schools involved. Ariana Kennedy is very proud to be a part of this project as well. The students are a part “Inclusion Revolution”, which is all about inclusion and working together to make sure that everyone feels as though they belong.

For more information and to register go to PolarPlungeNY.org/Buffalo

