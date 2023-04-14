Podhub opens the door to stories from Buffalo  

If you have ever listened to a podcast or wanted to do one yourself, make a date to check out thePodhub Studios located at 334 E. Utica Street in Buffalo.

"It's like a turnkey space," says Founder and CEO Jamil Crews.

Everything is at your fingertips. Podhub offers video and audio production services, teleprompters, lighting and sets.

"You can come in, and we do everything for you, from the production to the distribution of the podcast. It's a one stop shop," adds Crews.

Kendra Brim and Ekua Mends-Aidoo hosts of the Black Gems Dive In podcast joined our Am Buffalo hosts on Friday morning to talk about how their podcast is doing more than just giving them a voice.

Kendra and Ekua say their podcast allows them to take a deep dive into inclusive cultures and everything DEI.

Check out our AM Buffalo podcast by clicking right here.