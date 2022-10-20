Pink Cans 4 Cancer photo shoot on a mission

International clothing designer Stacy Igel has been a supporter of breast cancer since day one. She created her clothing line Boy Meets Girl in 2001 and right from its inception she sought ways to support cancer initiatives. When Stacy teamed up with Co-Founder William Anthony Dean from Pink Cans 4 Cancer for this photo shoot, it honored 7 cancer survivors to be featured in the October issue of Bella Magazine.

The survivors meet at Jimmy Crystals in New York City, had hair and make-up done and posed like royalty. This shoot encourages all that see it, but it also gives back. Pink Cans 4 cancer is an organization whose mission is to help those who have been affect by breast cancer. All the monies raised from recycling is used for the treatment of breast cancer in the community.

This tied to Hope Chest of Buffalo in a major way. Hope chest is on a mission to help breast cancer survivors return to an unrestricted active lifestyle. They are also very well-known for dragon boating in Western New York. When Anne Kist was invited on to talk about Hope Chest, she had no clue that their worlds would collide on AM Buffalo.

Boy Meets Girl and Pink Cans 4 Cancer teamed up and donated $5,000 to help further the mission of this local Buffalo organization! This will surely help further the mission for survivors locally.

Get full details on the photo shoot and all involved at https://www.boymeetsgirlusa.com/.

For more information on Hope Chest of Buffalo please visit: https://www.hopechestbuffalo.org/