Pilgrim FAMILY Fest 2022

Reverend Frank Bostic joins us to talk about the Pilgrim FAMILY Fest this weekend. He says, “This is our second annual Pilgrim Fest and it is a time where we try to bring the community together so we can sit and talk, laugh, listen to music. This Friday is our fish fry and the good thing about that is we want to say thank you to our first responders, so we are giving their lunch free of charge.”

Saturday is the concert and there will be a lot of local artists performing. Also performing are the Chi-Lites.

Reverend Bostic shares that of the special parts of Saturday’s event is the memorial song and that’s going to be in remembrance of those in the TOPS shooting and others lost in the community.

Reverend Bostic says this is not a church event, it is a community event for everyone in our community. He says we want to bring everyone out and show this is a community of love, it is a city of brotherly love.

This event is a rain or shine event.